BIP Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

BIP Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.09. 225,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,658. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.70. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $123.43.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

