Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in S&P Global by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in S&P Global by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 159,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $462.60.

S&P Global Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $8.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $425.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,015. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

