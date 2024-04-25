Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 176,430 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 176,430 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,566,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of Illumina as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Illumina by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Illumina by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,668 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Down 1.3 %

Illumina stock opened at $122.87 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $228.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.70.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

