Kaspa 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $79.40 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $2.83 billion and approximately $79.40 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kaspa alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Kaspa

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 23,447,108,335 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 23,440,851,484.685978. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.11855576 USD and is down -8.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $78,496,484.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kaspa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kaspa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.