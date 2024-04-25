Wrapped eETH (WEETH) Price Up 4.1% This Week

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, Wrapped eETH has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped eETH has a market cap of $7.58 million and approximately $107.06 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped eETH token can now be bought for $3,297.65 or 0.05076886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped eETH Token Profile

Wrapped eETH’s genesis date was November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 779,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. Wrapped eETH’s official website is www.ether.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 771,270.73377337. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 3,262.76422113 USD and is down -3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $120,089,796.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

