Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives C$14.56 Average PT from Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.93.

LUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.30 to C$16.40 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.10 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Eight Capital cut Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday.

TSE LUN opened at C$15.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.48. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.18 and a 52 week high of C$16.51.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.01). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.8396226 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Mining

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total transaction of C$69,160.00. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Read More

