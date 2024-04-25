Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.30-6.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32. Pathward Financial also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 6.300-6.600 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CASH. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Pathward Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Pathward Financial Stock Up 3.8 %

Pathward Financial stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.04. The stock had a trading volume of 88,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,968. Pathward Financial has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $60.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.07.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.19. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $247.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pathward Financial will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 3.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Further Reading

