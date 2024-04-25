Ternium (NYSE:TX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. Ternium had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:TX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,585. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average of $39.71. Ternium has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is a positive change from Ternium’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.10. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ternium from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

