Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:POLA remained flat at $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday. 12,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,169. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51. Polar Power has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.88.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Polar Power
About Polar Power
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
