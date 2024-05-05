Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $210.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $205.00.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.07.

Shares of AMZN opened at $186.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.32. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock worth $5,506,442,301. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

