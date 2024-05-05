Malaga Cove Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 11.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,556,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,558,000 after acquiring an additional 157,807 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Repligen by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,396,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,075,000 after acquiring an additional 29,215 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Repligen by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,117,000 after acquiring an additional 137,220 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth $87,475,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Stock Up 0.4 %

Repligen stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.05. The stock had a trading volume of 454,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,521. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.09. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $211.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 668.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at Repligen

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total value of $3,298,630.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,249 shares in the company, valued at $36,575,562.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $866,203.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total transaction of $3,298,630.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,575,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,532 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on RGEN. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

