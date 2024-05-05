Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Barclays

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DAY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dayforce from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DAY

Dayforce Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DAY traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,743. Dayforce has a 12 month low of $54.25 and a 12 month high of $75.53. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.61, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. Dayforce had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.14 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dayforce will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dayforce news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 60,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $4,148,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,915.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.