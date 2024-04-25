PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $112.00. The stock had previously closed at $92.07, but opened at $85.32. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. PennyMac Financial Services shares last traded at $85.85, with a volume of 297,138 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.38.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.18, for a total transaction of $1,307,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,591,256.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.18, for a total transaction of $1,307,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,591,256.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Doug Jones sold 17,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $1,470,501.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,666,108. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,851,000 after purchasing an additional 70,178 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,610,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,654,000 after buying an additional 158,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,258,000. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Down 6.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $305.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.87 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

