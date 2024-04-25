PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $40.47

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.47 and last traded at $40.97, with a volume of 97375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.41.

Several analysts recently commented on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 233.77%.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 17,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $793,881.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,111 shares in the company, valued at $10,881,339.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $179,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,340.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 17,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $793,881.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,881,339.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,124 shares of company stock worth $1,043,626 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,557,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,456,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,500,000 after acquiring an additional 188,333 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,363,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,967,000 after acquiring an additional 53,349 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 769,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,805,000 after acquiring an additional 340,555 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 21.2% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 759,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,470,000 after acquiring an additional 133,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

