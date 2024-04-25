Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $5.37 Per Share

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Stantec in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.37 for the year. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STN. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$126.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$116.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ATB Capital lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$120.23.

Stantec Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$110.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$77.00 and a 52-week high of C$118.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$112.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$104.09.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.04). Stantec had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion.

Insider Transactions at Stantec

In other news, Director Steve Marvin Fleck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.02, for a total value of C$232,040.00. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Stantec’s payout ratio is 28.19%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

