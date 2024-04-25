StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Stock Performance
Shares of JAGX stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.
Jaguar Health Company Profile
