KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives $15.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Argus raised their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $15.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $46,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 20,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in KeyCorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 164,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

