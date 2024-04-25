Truist Financial Trims Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Target Price to $40.00

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GBCI. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $37.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average is $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $44.06.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $196.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.66 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 6.51%. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 536.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 112,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 94,422 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $956,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,024,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,197,000 after acquiring an additional 239,168 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,992,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 172,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 47,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.