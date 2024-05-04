Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Cytosorbents Stock Up 7.4 %

CTSO traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 109,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,292. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 120.24% and a negative net margin of 78.43%. The company had revenue of $8.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 million. On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytosorbents

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,254,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 309,543 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 36,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 51,699 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 188.0% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

