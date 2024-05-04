Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avinger in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Avinger
Avinger Price Performance
Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The medical device company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($4.57). The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Avinger will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.
Avinger Company Profile
Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.
