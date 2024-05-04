ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CLIR traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 19,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,658. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 77.28% and a negative net margin of 216.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) by 223.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ClearSign Technologies worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

