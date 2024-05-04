Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $461.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $421.00 to $461.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WING. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Wingstop from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wingstop from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.39.

WING traded up $7.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $388.55. 510,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,882. The company’s 50-day moving average is $360.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.00. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.67. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $396.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $612,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 542.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at $4,021,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at $1,961,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

