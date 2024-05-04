LifeVantage Co. (LFVN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on June 14th

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from LifeVantage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
LifeVantage has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
LifeVantage Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $6.57. The stock had a trading volume of 23,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,621. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38. LifeVantage has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $84.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.80.
About LifeVantage
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.
