Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIEB traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.32. 29,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.36. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $2.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.