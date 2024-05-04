M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 597,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $35,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.47. 202,945 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average is $55.32. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
