Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 3,160 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,019,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,757.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 324,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,705,000 after purchasing an additional 315,752 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,000.

SCHO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.93. 1,029,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,022. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.14. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $48.98.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

