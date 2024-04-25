StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

voxeljet Stock Performance

VJET opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. voxeljet has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $5.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

