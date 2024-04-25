StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
VJET opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. voxeljet has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $5.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09.
