Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Buys £150.12 in Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca Napier acquired 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 834 ($10.30) per share, with a total value of £150.12 ($185.42).

Rebecca Napier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Rebecca Napier acquired 17 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 839 ($10.36) per share, with a total value of £142.63 ($176.17).

Britvic Trading Down 0.4 %

BVIC stock opened at GBX 860 ($10.62) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 841.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 845.23. Britvic plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 770 ($9.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 950 ($11.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of £2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,791.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.12) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

Featured Articles

