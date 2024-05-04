The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $48.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.02.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CG. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,147.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

