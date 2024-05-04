The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.
The Carlyle Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $48.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.02.
The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.21%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group
In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,147.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.
The Carlyle Group Company Profile
The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.
