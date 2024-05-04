Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.40-26.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.39 billion. Flex also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.300-2.500 EPS.

Flex Stock Up 1.8 %

Flex stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84. Flex has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flex will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.83.

Insider Activity at Flex

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $53,735.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,730 shares in the company, valued at $830,009.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $53,735.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,009.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,943 shares of company stock valued at $4,055,311. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Stories

