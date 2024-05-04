Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.78. Stagwell also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.750-0.880 EPS.

Stagwell Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STGW opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79. Stagwell has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $8.59.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $654.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.12 million. Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stagwell will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on STGW. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Stagwell from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Stagwell from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stagwell presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.06.

View Our Latest Report on STGW

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn purchased 10,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,898,438.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,438.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade Oosterman acquired 5,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $646,148.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.