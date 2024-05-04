Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.320-1.320 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NCLH opened at $15.99 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.67.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

