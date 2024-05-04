Thunder Brawl (THB) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $635,404.45

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 4th. In the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $11.76 million and approximately $635,404.45 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for $0.0649 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.06329305 USD and is up 5.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $1,091,755.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

