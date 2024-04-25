William (Bill) Simpson Buys 10,000 Shares of Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) Stock

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Free Report) insider William (Bill) Simpson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £14,200 ($17,539.53).

Alpha Real Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON ARTL opened at GBX 140 ($1.73) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £83.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,000.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 69.64, a quick ratio of 31.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Alpha Real Trust Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 107 ($1.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 148 ($1.83). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 134.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 124.73.

Get Alpha Real Trust alerts:

Alpha Real Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Alpha Real Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20,000.00%.

Alpha Real Trust Company Profile

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Featured Articles

