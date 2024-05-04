FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,760,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 148,647 shares during the period.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of YDEC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,325 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.46.

About FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (YDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. QMAR aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. YDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

