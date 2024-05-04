Baxter Bros Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,200 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $1,184,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,981,834.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $1,184,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,981,834.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,015,039.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,390.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,276. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.85. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Recommended Stories

