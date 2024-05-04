Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.13% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

Beazer Homes USA stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 541,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,733. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $873.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.88 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 4,947.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth about $31,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

