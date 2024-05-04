BMO Capital Markets Increases Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $230.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CLH. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $207.35. The stock had a trading volume of 330,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,847. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.88 and its 200-day moving average is $177.20. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $132.92 and a 52 week high of $210.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,185 shares of company stock worth $4,819,554. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,710,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 612,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,803,000 after buying an additional 67,809 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 12,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,536,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

