iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS INDA traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $52.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,585,125 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.95.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.