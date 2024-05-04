Q2’s (QTWO) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE QTWO traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,325. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Q2 has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $60.98.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.31 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $1,879,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,411 shares in the company, valued at $19,769,643.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $33,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 420,769 shares in the company, valued at $20,512,488.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $1,879,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,769,643.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 290,702 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,042. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Q2 by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Q2 by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

