Insider Buying: M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA) Insider Acquires £36,800 in Stock

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Paul Sweetland bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of £36,800 ($45,454.55).

M&C Saatchi Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SAA stock opened at GBX 184 ($2.27) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £224.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,133.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 176.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 158.53. M&C Saatchi plc has a 1 year low of GBX 118.50 ($1.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 187.28 ($2.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

M&C Saatchi Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from M&C Saatchi’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. M&C Saatchi’s payout ratio is presently -10,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of M&C Saatchi in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

About M&C Saatchi

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

