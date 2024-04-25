Avantor (AVTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Avantor has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.960-1.040 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Avantor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.57. Avantor has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVTR. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

