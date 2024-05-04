Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Given New $230.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CLH. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.40.

Shares of CLH traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $207.35. 330,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,847. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.20. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $132.92 and a 52 week high of $210.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,554 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $87,074,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 3,711.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,406,000 after acquiring an additional 270,009 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,822,000 after acquiring an additional 182,622 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 394,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,983,000 after purchasing an additional 150,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

