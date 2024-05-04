Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HCC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.80.

NYSE:HCC traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.23. 621,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.05. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $71.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Alan H. Schumacher acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,200.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,083,000 after buying an additional 51,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,388,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

