Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Cut to $132.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $136.00 to $132.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CLX. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.43.

Shares of CLX traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,036,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,454. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.08. Clorox has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $176.24.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Clorox will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 248.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Clorox by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Clorox by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

