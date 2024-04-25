SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report issued on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Separately, Desjardins cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

SIL opened at C$11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.09. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of C$5.54 and a 52-week high of C$11.20.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.13. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 47.62% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of C$83.49 million for the quarter.

About SilverCrest Metals

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.