Cormark Weighs in on K92 Mining Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a report released on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

K92 Mining Stock Performance

K92 Mining stock opened at C$7.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.18. The company has a market cap of C$1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.15. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$4.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.67.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

