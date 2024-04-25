Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Issued By Raymond James

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.88.

Shares of CP stock opened at C$112.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$118.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$108.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$94.45 and a twelve month high of C$123.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of C$3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.66 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total transaction of C$7,162,691.43. In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$2,374,638.67. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$7,162,691.43. Insiders sold a total of 97,758 shares of company stock worth $10,774,715 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

