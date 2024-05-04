Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Altice USA Stock Down 3.4 %

ATUS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.98. 8,792,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,250. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $903.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATUS shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

