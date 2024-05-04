ESGL (NYSEARCA:ESGL) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of ESGL Holdings Limited (NYSEARCA:ESGL – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 7,407 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 113,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

ESGL Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54.

ESGL Company Profile

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

